Former WWE wrestler, South Jersey football star Darren Drozdov dies at 54

Darren Drozdov, a former South Jersey football star who played in the NFL and wrestled in the WWE before an in-ring accident in 1999 left him paralyzed, died Friday at his home in Mays Landing, N.J. He was 54. Rommi Drozdov, Mr. Drozdov’s sister, said the cause of death was natural causes.

Mr. Drozdov was a quarterback at Oakcrest High School before playing four seasons at the University of Maryland as a nose tackle. He was not selected in the 1993 NFL draft but latched on with the Denver Broncos. Mr. Drozdov played six games as a rookie before a knee injury the following preseason ended his career.

Mr. Drozdov had the look of a professional wrestler — he played football with a mohawk, seven tattoos, and piercings — and soon transitioned to the ring. He reached the WWE (then known as the WWF) in 1998 and became the third member of the Legion of Doom, a legendary tag team that included Northeast Philadelphia native Joe “Road Warrior Animal” Laurinaitis.

WWE introduced Mr. Drozdov as “Puke,” as it became known during his football career that he often threw up on the field. He spent 15 months in the WWE, performing mostly as “Droz,” before a “powerbomb” move in October 1999 by D-Lo Brown left him paralyzed. Mr. Drozdov’s family called the maneuver a “tragic ring accident.”

Advertisement

Mr. Drozdov spent the rest of his life in a wheelchair, unable to move from the neck down. His sister said he never became bitter. Mr. Drozdov and D-Lo Brown — who grew up in Burlington County and whose real name is Accie Julius Connor — remained friends.

» READ MORE: A knee injury helped Jason Kelce fall in love with Sea Isle

“He never ever, ever, ever complained,” Rommi Drozdov said. “When I tell you never, none of us ever heard him complain. He was dealt the crappiest hand, and he never complained about it. He was always positive. He was like, ‘Look, I’m alive.’”

Rommi Drozdov said WWE “fully supported” her brother following the accident. The company, she said, always made sure Mr. Drozdov had the best care and treatment to live with his condition.

“The WWE did right by him,” she said. “Thank goodness, because it’s very expensive to take care of someone like that. He had 24-hour, seven-days-a-week care at his house.”

Mr. Drozdov’s time in the WWE came in the midst of the “Attitude Era,” one of the most popular periods in the company’s history. He frequently performed on the WWE’s weekly TV shows and wrestled on pay-per-view. He shared the ring with several WWE stars such as The Rock and Edge. The Rock, actor Dwayne Johnson, posted Friday on Twitter that Mr. Drozdov was “an awesome dude” with “a great personality and great wrestling talent.”

On screen, he was a tough guy with tattoos and piercings. At home, he was taking his nephews to the mall and changing his niece’s diapers.

“He was so different from that,” Rommi Drozdov said. “He was the nicest, kindest person. No one would say a bad word of him. We’re in awe of him. We’re like, ‘Talk about an angel on Earth.’ He’s amazing.”

Mr. Drozdov’s college roommates — who include Under Armour founder Kevin Plank — bought him an adaption for his wheelchair that allowed him to hunt. He got a thrill from watching his nephew, Cade Antonucci, throw the javelin for Auburn at the NCAA championships. And he loved watching his nieces play soccer and lacrosse.

Mr. Drozdov never won a title in WWE, but his family said he had a “championship mindset.” His career was taken from him, but his spirit was not.

“He was an unbelievable human being who never gave up,” Rommi Drozdov said. “You know what he said to me? He said, ‘I run in my dreams.’ It’s crazy, right? So hopefully he’s running somewhere right now.”

Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Oakcrest High School’s athletic department.