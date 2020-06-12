Comedian Dave Chappelle doesn’t think LeBron James should shut up and dribble.
Chappelle has long used his platform to boldly speak out against structural racism tactics and social injustice. In his latest Netflix special titled 8:46, Chappelle mentions Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham, who told James and Kevin Durant to shut up and dribble two years ago and recently went viral again after her conflicting stances on Drew Brees and James using their platforms.
Chappelle complimented how much James means to Ohio and how he has outperformed the massive expectations placed on him out of high school before turning his attention to Ingraham.
“My friend is the best at something. And [she’s] not the best at anything,” Chappelle said referring to Ingraham. “Just a regular [expletive] with a platform.”
Chappelle’s show was recorded on June 6, which was two days after Ingraham’s comments on Brees. Ingraham essentially dismissed James and Durant’s political views while saying Brees can express his.
“He’s allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him. I mean he’s a person,” Ingraham said of Brees after his disrespecting the flag comments last week."
Florida is one of the most talent-rich states in the country, and now those collegiate athletes will be able to profit off their usage.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday that will allow collegiate athletes to profit from endorsements.
It’s another big move that speeds up the process and changes the way student-athletes will get paid. In late April, the NCAA’s Board of Governors supported rule changes that would allow student-athletes to receive compensation for third-party endorsements.
The NCAA’s decision stresses that players shouldn’t profit directly from schools, but states like Florida and California are pushing the envelope.
It’s important to note that California and Florida are two of the most talent-rich states in the country and have some of the best programs. Miami, Florida State and Florida nationally relevant programs in sports, and so are USC, California-Berkeley, Stanford and UCLA.
Colorado has also passed a bill. Those three states put the NCAA in a tough position because it could tilt the playing field. More players are likely to intend schools in those states, and the NCAA doesn’t want that.
Colorado and California’s bills don’t go into effect until 2023, but Florida isn’t wasting much time, scheduling its bill for July 2021.
Spurs guard Lonnie Walker’s hair is the first thing most people notice about him. His dreaded hair sits on the top of his head while the sides and back are cut low.
There is more to the story of his hair than viewers know.
Walker revealed that he was sexually abused as a child and used his hair as a way to create a new identity.
“The real truth as to why I started doing this early 5th grade, it was a cloaking device for me,” Walker said on Instagram. “During the summer of my 5th-grade year I was around more family. Some [whose] names will be left alone I was around more. I was sexually harassed, raped, abused. I even got accustomed to it because being at that age, you don’t know what is what.
“I was a gullible, curious kid that didn’t know what the real world was. I had a mindset that my hair was something that I can control. My hair was what I can make and create and be mine. And it gave [me] confidence.”
Walker included a video that showed his hair journey from seventh grade to now. He played one season at Miami before becoming the 18th pick in the 2018 draft. He admitted that the humidity in Miami also played a role in how his hair was shaped.
He’s averaging 5.6 points in his second season with the Spurs. Without the weight of his dreads on his head, Walker may become a couple steps faster.