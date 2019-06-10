Red Sox hero David Ortiz was reportedly shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday as part of a failed burglary attempt.
Ortiz, 43, was brought to the hospital after being shot in the lower back while out at an entertainment center in Santo Domingo, ESPN is reporting.
“They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” Leo Ortiz told ESPN’s Enrique Rojas on Sunday night.
ESPN’s Marly Rivera reports that the chief of police said that Ortiz was undergoing surgery and was stable.
A suspect has been detained by police, according to reports.
Ortiz, a star in his home country, won three World Series in his 14 seasons with the Red Sox and took home MVP honors in his final one in 2013.