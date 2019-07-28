Pole-winner Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch led for 62 and 56 laps, respectively, but neither was able to find the front of the pack when it mattered. Busch won Stage 1 of the race and had many wondering if he’d become the first to sweep Pocono’s two Cup Series races since Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2014, but a minor collision forced him to head to the pit road. He finished ninth, and Harvick crossed the line sixth.