Running backs Derrick Henry’s size don’t hit 21.6 mph on a football field often. They also don’t break 94-yard touchdown runs and 200 yards rushing.
Henry again showed why he’s living up to his “King Henry” nickname. He broke off a 94-yard touchdown in which at one point he was even with the linebackers and hit another gear.
It was Henry’s third 200-yard rushing game since 2018. The rest of the NFL has three.
For good measure, Henry ended the game in overtime with a five-yard rushing touchdown. More importantly, the OT score came on a third down play where Henry took the direct snap. Everyone in the building knew he was getting the ball, but there was no stopping him.
King Henry is showing off at this point. Last week he showed his power when he tossed Josh Norman to the side, and this week he showed off the wheels. His teammates crowned him after the performance.
You may be familiar with Mark Sanchez’s infamous butt fumble. This time the backside resulted in a positive play for the New York Jets.
Jets safety Marcus Maye bobbled a pass that eventually landed on his butt.
Maye’s catch is one of the most impressive so far in 2020. Also, it’s good that Jets fans can flush the Sanchez butt fumble down the toilet.
As impressive as the interception was, the Jets' season is going in the opposite direction. The Jets are the only winless team remaining in the NFL.
The limited number of Miami fans erupted when first-round quarterback Tua Tagovailoa checked in late in the fourth quarter in a 24-0 win.
After a handoff, Tagovailoa completed two pass attempts and got the first down to end the game.
It was an emotional moment for Tagovailoa. A little more than a year ago he suffered a hip injury that ended his final collegiate season early. Questions arose about if he’d ever return to 100%, but he’s showing in Miami that those concerns have been answered.
Tagovailoa went back on the field after the game to soak in the moment.
Fellow top-10 pick rookie quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert are already starting. Ryan Fitzpatrick has the Dolphins at 3-3, but Tagovailoa’s talent may be too much to keep on the bench eventually.
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have been two of the better quarterbacks in the NFL for more than a decade. For fans, it’s been a joy to watch. but time isn’t slowing down.
Brady and Rodgers are now playing against sons of players from earlier in their careers. Packers rookie guard Jon Runyan Jr. — a graduate of St. Joseph’s Prep — greeted Brady after the game. Runyan Jr. is the son of the Eagles' former Pro Bowl offensive lineman. Brady and Runyan Sr. played together in college and against each other in Super Bowl 39.
It wasn’t just Brady. Tampa Bay rookie defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. dived in front of tight end Robert Tonyan and nearly picked off Rodgers. It would’ve been Rodgers' third pick in the game.
Rodgers played five years against Vikings Pro Bowl defensive back Winfield Sr. A dropped interception by the younger Winfield prevented NFL history.