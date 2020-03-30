The Devon Horse Show and Country Fair announced Monday that it is cancelling the annual equestrian event for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The horse show was scheduled for May 21-31. “The Devon Horse Show and Country Fair looks forward to celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2021,” the event’s officials said in a news release.
The horse show has been held in late May through early June since 1896. It is the oldest and largest outdoor multi-breed horse competition in the United States, according to its website. The Devon Country Fair was established in 1919 to raise money for Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Horse show officials said that the grounds off Lancaster Avenue are closed in accordance with state requirements and that all staff members are working remotely.
