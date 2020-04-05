In that sense, the last three weeks haven’t been any different for guys like Johnny Avello than they have been for the rest of the northern hemisphere. Except, they also happen to be three of the most important weeks on his professional calendar. See, Avello is in charge of the sportsbook operation at DraftKings, which these days is a lot like being in charge of the ice cream machine at a Cross Fit convention. He has a lot of hungry customers, but not much for them to eat.