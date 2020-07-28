Head coach Zach Spiker went back to the same program that produced Mate Okros to get his next big man. Amari Williams will bring skill. He can dribble and pass well for his size, but like Okros, he will have to adjust to the physicality of the American game. Drexel’s center position is three-deep, led by Butler and Perry Jr., but space is opening up. Butler and Tadas Kararinas are both seniors next season. Williams’ freshman season may be a learning year, but he’ll have a chance to earn a role behind Butler.