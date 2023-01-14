Grace O’Neill’s career high-tying night paces Drexel’s win over Hampton

The Drexel women’s basketball team won its eighth straight game and remains unbeaten in the Colonial Athletic Association after a 67-51 win at Hampton.

Drexel (13-3, 5-0 CAA) was led by Grace O’Neill, who tied a career-high with 19 points. Keishana Washington delivered a strong second half, scoring 13 of her 17 points, and Maura Hendrixson contributed 13 points and six assists.

The Dragons forced 20 Hampton (5-9, 2-2) turnovers.

