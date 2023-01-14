Link copied to clipboard
Grace O’Neill’s career high-tying night paces Drexel’s win over Hampton
The Dragons remain unbeaten in Colonial Athletic Association action.
The Drexel women’s basketball team won its eighth straight game and remains unbeaten in the Colonial Athletic Association after a 67-51 win at Hampton.
Drexel (13-3, 5-0 CAA) was led by Grace O’Neill, who tied a career-high with 19 points. Keishana Washington delivered a strong second half, scoring 13 of her 17 points, and Maura Hendrixson contributed 13 points and six assists.
The Dragons forced 20 Hampton (5-9, 2-2) turnovers.
