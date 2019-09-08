Even though the Eagles beat the Washington Redskins on Sunday, not everybody left Lincoln Financial Field happy. The 32-27 victory was robust, but that Redskins touchdown at the end killed area sports bettors.
The line opened Eagles minus-8.5 and climbed to 10.5 as bettors hammered the Birds. William Hill sportsbooks reported that 59 percent of the money they saw was on the Eagles. FanDuel was even more lopsided with 94 percent of the money it saw laid on the Birds.
Jeff Davis, director of trading for Caesars Entertainment, was asked if it was a six-figure swing. “Into seven figures,” he replied.
And that pain is no longer suffered just in Las Vegas (legally) anymore. It was a “monster swing from Pacific to Atlantic," said William Hill’s Nick Bogdanovich.
The Eagles held a 32-20 lead with three minutes left before the Redskins went on a 76-yard drive that culminated with a Trey Quinn touchdown catch with six seconds left that was anything but meaningless.