Avonte Maddox was placed on injured reserve Monday ahead of the Eagles’ game against the Commanders. The slot cornerback was already listed as out for Washington, but he will miss at least three more games with a hamstring strain.

Maddox apparently suffered the injury late in the Eagles’ 29-17 win at Houston on Nov. 3. He did not practice all last week and will be replaced by Josiah Scott on defense. Scott was limited by an ankle sprain in practice last Wednesday, but he was a full participant by the end of the week and did not receive an injury designation.

Maddox missed the Eagles’ game against the Jaguars last month because of an ankle sprain. Scott struggled initially in his place, but he settled down in the second half of the victory and played solidly the following week at Arizona. Maddox missed just two games.

But the hamstring injury will keep him out into December. The fifth-year cornerback won’t be eligible to return until the Eagles visit the New York Giants on Dec. 11.

The Eagles have been among the healthier teams in the NFL this season. Defensive end Derek Barnett, who suffered a torn ACL in the opener against the Lions, has been the only player to suffer a season-ending injury thus far. Maddox joins defensive tackle Jordan Davis as the only active players on IR who are likely to return this season.

Davis suffered a high ankle sprain against the Steelers on Oct. 30. He isn’t eligible to return until the Eagles host the Titans on Dec. 4.

The Eagles had other options for replacing Maddox. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson played mostly in the slot for the Saints in his first three seasons in the NFL. But moving him from safety would have likely forced K’Von Wallace, who has struggled in limited playing time, into the lineup. Andre Chachere was signed to the roster last week to provide depth in the secondary. He can play both safety and slot corner.

Cornerback Mario Goodrich was elevated from the practice squad before Monday night’s contest. He took the game-day spot vacated by injured cornerback Josh Jobe (hamstring).