My point there is that they don’t have to start cutting players because of that number. There are other ways to do it. But unto itself, you’re talking about a number that’s going to be just short of 50% of the cap if it’s $175 million. And it’s not like they have a quarterback playing on his rookie deal either. So, they may have to make some tough choices, but there are ways to restructure deals. As I’ve said before, the cap challenges that they have on paper, the situation is better than it looks. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have some tough decisions to make. But it is manageable without really gutting key players or key groups.