The Lions might be a better team than many of us gave it credit, and the Eagles may have seen their already voluminous injured list grow by a couple more players, but neither of those qualifications will be factored into their resume once it comes time to award playoff seedings. There is still a lot of season left, but the Eagles will play it with little margin for error in their quest to secure home-field advantage in the NFC. Four days from now, they will face the undefeated Packers in Lambeau Field. Two weeks later, they will travel to Minnesota to face the 2-1 Vikings, followed by another road game against the undefeated Cowboys.