Buzzing the sportsbooks for quirky futures involving the Eagles and other notables. For gags only, definitely not an endorsement.
The Eagles are around 22-1 to win the Super Bowl, 10-1 to win the NFC. Over/under for wins for the season is 9.5 with FanDuel (+110) offering the best for over 9.5, and William Hill (-115) giving the best odds for under 9.5 wins.
Let’s run through some other exotic offerings, starting with FanDuel:
- FanDuel has props to name the Super Bowl matchup. Eagles are 38-1 to play Kansas City; 40-1 to face Baltimore; 80-1 to face Bill Belichick and the Patriots for a third time.
- Will the Eagles make the playoffs? Now this is more realistic. FD’s odds sure think so. Yes is -188, No is +154.
- Where will the Eagles finish in the NFC East: First +140; second -105; third +550; fourth +2000.
PointsBet:
- At PointsBet, they’ll give you 200-1 on the Eagles going undefeated. Any experienced bettor worth his spreadsheet will quickly point out that doubling up a bet every week starting in Week 1 with say $5 would be worth the same payout after about nine weeks. And it’d help avoid Weeks 12-14 when the Eagles play Seattle, Green Bay and New Orleans in three consecutive weeks.
- Carson Wentz has the same MVP odds (20-1) as Drew Brees, which is slightly ahead of Aaron Rodgers (25-1). Patrick Mahomes (7-2), Lamar Jackson (6-1) and Russell Wilson (7-1) are the favorites.
- Cincy savior Joe Burrow is tops on the offensive rookie of the year board at 9-4. Locals Jonathan Taylor (Colts, Salem High School) is 10-1 and D’Andre Swift (Lions, St. Joe’s Prep) is 14-1. The Eagles' Jalen Reagor is 22- and Jalen Hurts 80-1.
William Hill:
- WHUS offered a line on which team would be the worst. Washington, the Eagles' opponent this week, was second-favored at +600 behind Jacksonville (+300). The Giants were +1200, while the Eagles and Cowboys were each +8000.
- They also had an over/under of 27.5 on Carson Wentz’s touchdown passes this season, at -110 for either side. Wentz had 27 last year.
- Their over/under on Eagles points for Week 1 at Washington is 24.5 (-105 over, -115 under).
DraftKings:
- I’ll you go ahead and tell Fletcher Cox he is 100-1 to win defensive player of the year. There are 40 players listed ahead of him, including leaders Aaron Donald (8-1), Nick Bosa and Watt brothers J.J. and T.J. – all at 14-1.
- DeSean Jackson is a 33-1 longshot for Comeback Player of the Year, but he’s on the board. Favorites are Cam Newton and Ben Roethlisberger (7-2 each) and J.J. Watt (10-1).
There’s been some hand-wringing among the sharpest of sharps about the possible $434,000 parlay that is (prayers up) still alive.
An unidentified bettor last October put $40 on a five-leg parlay that started with a money-line play on the Chiefs over the Broncos at the FanDuel sportsbook at the Meadowlands. KC rolled Denver, 30-6, on Oct. 17.
He then turned up the gas by adding the Nationals to win the World Series (check), LSU to win college football’s national title (check), the Rockets to win the NBA title (TBA) and the Stars (TBA) to win the Stanley Cup.
In August, the bettor cashed out by selling his ticket on Propswap for $3,000. A tidy little sum, since the Rockets and Stars definitely are underdogs to win their respective titles. Entering Thursday night, the Rockets were down 2-1 to the Lakers in their NBA conference semifinal series. Dallas was tied with Vegas 1-1 in their NHL conference final.
“It’s one of the biggest tickets I’ve ever seen,” said Luke Pergande, co-founder of Propswap, an exchange site where bettors can cash out on futures bets by selling their remaining liability to other bettors.
Pergande said the buyer is the same fellow who offered $50,000 for a Texas Tech college basketball championship ticket in 2018-19 when the Red Raiders lost to Virginia in overtime. (Boy, remember March Madness?). So he’s not necessarily sweating out his $3k here. Still ...
“I don’t want it to lose because we have had a lot of fun watching games,” the buyer told ActionNetwork.com. “The longer it lasts, the more fun it is.”
- Remember folks, parlays are longshots for a reason. The men’s room floor is filled with crumpled tickets of six-teamers that never had a chance.
- FanDuel said its top three teams in handle for Super Bowl futures wagers are Kansas City, Tampa Bay and Baltimore. Tom Brady’s addition, undoubtedly, is leading the steam for Tampa Bay, which is the site of this year’s Super Bowl LV.
- The Phillies entered Thursday with an 89.3% chance of making the playoffs according to ESPN. In a sampling of sportsbooks entering Thursday’s games, they were about 3-1 to win the division, 12-1 to win the National League and 25-1 to win the whole enchilada. FanDuel had the highest odds for NL (14-1) and World Series (29-1).