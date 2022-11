Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown picks up the first down in the first quarter as the Eagles play the Texas at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Houston. Read more

An interception and 25-yard return by C.J. Gardner-Johnson put the Eagles in position to score another six points from A.J. Brown. In two plays, the Eagles quickly regained the lead against the Texans on Thursday.

Following the interception and an incomplete pass on first down from the Houston 17, Hurts found Brown, who secured the pass for the 21-14 lead.