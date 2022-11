Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert reception for a first down in the second quarter as the Eagles play the Texas at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Houston. Read more

Dallas Goedert caught a 4-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, and Jalen Hurts ran in a two-point conversion to extend the Eagles’ lead to 29-17 against the Texans on Thursday.

Goedert caught the ball and twisted his body into the end zone, giving him eight catches for 100 yards on the night.