Escape Clause tried Midnight Bisou again on Belmont Stakes Day in the Ogden Phipps. She finished fourth, beaten by 11 lengths, but you can probably throw that race out. Escape Clause had to chase the speedy Come Dancing while off the rail on a day when everything on the rail was winning. She was way out of her comfort zone, but she figures to get a much more relaxed trip in the DelCap.