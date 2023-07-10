Injured Mystics star Elena Delle Donne will miss WNBA All-Star Game

Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne, a native of Wilmington and a University of Delaware alum, will miss at least two weeks — including the WNBA All-Star Game — after spraining her left ankle Sunday during the Mystics’ 92-84 loss to the Connecticut Sun, the team announced Monday.

Delle Donne sprained the same ankle during a loss on June 30 to the Atlanta Dream and sat out the next two games. She returned Sunday against the Sun, then left after landing on forward DeWanna Bonner’s foot late in the first half.

The Mystics said they would determine a timetable for Delle Donne’s return after two weeks.

A return trip to the All-Star Game, which will be played Saturday in Las Vegas, was supposed to mark another milestone in Delle Donne’s recovery from multiple herniated disks and two back surgeries, which have limited her in each of the last three seasons. Playing without restrictions for the first time since 2019, the two-time league MVP appeared in 15 of the Mystics’ first 18 games and was averaging 18.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

Delle Donne was selected as an All-Star reserve for the team captained by Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson. Saturday would have marked her seventh All-Star Game appearance.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has not yet announced a replacement for Delle Donne’s All-Star roster spot.