First thing’s first, though. Like a lot of Hall of Fame debates, the question of whether Manning deserves inclusion in Canton is less a question of his qualifications than it is of the nature of the Hall of Fame itself. Football is a game that does not lend itself to objective measures nearly as tidily as sports like baseball and basketball, where individual dominance is easily quantifiable thanks to the relative ease with which we can isolate the relevant variables. Success and failure on the diamond or hardwood is dictated by 1-on-1 performance to a much greater degree than it is on the gridiron, where the execution of a player at one position is heavily dependent on the execution of players at multiple other positions. A batter can hit a home run without the help of his teammates. A guard can score a bucket as long as he shares the court with at least one other human being capable of throwing an inbounds pass. But even the most talented of quarterbacks will be helpless to fulfill his duties if he does not have five players in front of him to block the pass rush and at least one player capable of beating his coverage and catching the ball.