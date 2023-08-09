ESPN BET won’t be ready for the start of football season. Here’s when it will launch.

ESPN’s partnership announcement with PENN Entertainment to create ESPN BET now has a targeted launch date for the middle of football season.

In PENN’s Q2 2023 earnings report call this morning, CEO Jay Snowden said the plan is to have the operation go live sometime in November, preferably before Thanksgiving, avoiding the craziness of the start of football season and allowing them to fully integrate their product on ESPN’s digital platforms.

”We want to make sure we have the time to not just to do the re-skinning of the apps at ESPN BET in a way that is branded appropriately, it’s also to make sure we have the capacity to handle significantly more volume,” Snowden said on the call. “We’re not doing this deal to be 4% or 5% market share players. That’s not going to be acceptable for us; that’s not going to be acceptable for ESPN.”

Starting from the ground up with Barstool in 2020 in their original agreement, the Wyomissing, Pa. based PENN’s bettor database has significantly grown since its inception. Their partnership with Barstool may be over, but Snowden noted that the nucleus of their betting database is a younger demographic, something they sought after entering their initial agreement.

”The average age in our digital database is around 29 years old, I think that’s great,” Snowden added. “We have 1.5 million people in that database that weren’t there before we launched Barstool Sportsbook.”

Despite the exclusive rights agreement with ESPN, which breaks down to roughly $150 million per year over 10 years, the global sports brand will still have the opportunity to take advertising money from competitive operators with PENN, although Snowden said on the call, “I’m not worried about that. I think it’s going to be very clear if you tune into ESPN programming, they’re fully behind ESPN BET.”

PENN’s CEO also added that they are in the process of taking down Barstool branding inside their physical sportsbooks and casinos, leaving open the potential of ESPN BET branded brick-and-mortar sportsbooks in the future. With theScore Bet acting as a model in their Canadian operation for what they hope to accomplish at ESPN BET, PENN is hoping to expand their reach beyond the licensed 16 states in which they currently operate.

”Going into ESPN BET sets you up get access pretty much anywhere. Now some states, there’s limited licenses ... but if there’s a will there’s a way,” Snowden continued. “And there’s some creative ways to get into states that we’re not already in.”

During the call, PENN said they expect to have 20% of the online sports betting market by 2027. In addition to having the $150 million investment into ESPN per year, PENN is also going to spend significant money on off-channel marketing, something they previously avoided during the partnership with Barstool.

There’s also a provision in the agreement that allows PENN to opt out of the partnership after three years, although the specifics of that weren’t detailed on the call. PENN closed the second quarter at $0.48 per share, 14% over expectation.