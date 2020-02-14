They have heard the common misconceptions associated with the sport.
But they’ll tell you yes, they only play one game, and like other sports, Esports takes a mental and physical toll on the body.
“It’s kind of strange because when you tell someone you’re a professional athlete, they’ll think you play one sport, but when you tell someone you’re a professional gamer, they’ll think you play all the games,” 19-year-old Daniel Hathaway, known as FunnyAstro, said.
The Philadelphia Fusion will begin their 2020 Overwatch League season with home matches Feb. 15-16 at The Met.
Fans won’t see the work that goes into becoming a good Esports team when they crowd inside The Met to see this year’s roster.
A day in the life of an Esports athlete is long. It requires mental and physical toughness, good communication skills, focus, and good reflexes.
“It’s pretty tiring at the end of the day,” 23-year-old Gael Gouzerch, who is known as Poko, said. “You don’t want to do anything but sleep.”
Fusion players‘ practice typically starts around 10 a.m. and finishes at 9 p.m. six days a week. They practice on the game, review video of the practice from the day before, play other teams, and eat lunch and dinner together during this time.
Nutrition is a big factor, too. Focus is critical. Eyes can’t be lazy. Reaction times have to be swift. So eating too much can negatively affect a player.
“It’s very important to have a good and healthy life,” Poko said. “Fusion provides food and a very good apartment so we can sleep well. If you sleep well and eat healthy, you’re going to feel way better and you’re going to be able to be better at the game.”
The biggest challenge is remaining focused. Most people can just find something else to do when they are tired of playing a game, or even play another game. The players are tuned into Overwatch all day.
“When you’re having fun, it’s so much easier to focus,” FunnyAstro said. “If you’re treating it like 12 hours of work a day, it gets really hard to pay attention.”
Team bonding is crucial. Most of the players live together, so that helps. But it’s not easy. They have to do it because communication is an important trait. The players come from France, United Kingdom, and Korea, among other countries.
Think of a sport like baseball. A bunch of players of different nationalities and backgrounds come together with the goal of winning. The Fusion are no different. Through different languages, cultures, and personalities, the players try to find common ground.
“You have to know how to work well with other people and give constructive criticism in a useful way,” FunnyAstro said.
All of the work will be put to the test this weekend, starting Saturday against the Washington Justice, then Sunday against the Florida Mayhem. Both matches start at 6 p.m.