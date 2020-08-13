Around 2,912 MLS fans were allowed inside Toyota Stadium on Wednesday, and many weren’t pleased with FC Dallas and Nashville SC players who kneeled during the playing of the national anthem.
FC Dallas defender Reggie Cannon was one of the players who kneeled, and he didn’t appreciate the fans’ response.
- Damian Lillard joins Wilt Chamberlain in the history books, Deion Sanders leaves NFL Network for Barstool, and other sports news
- Donald Trump says the NBA is in ‘big trouble’ over anthem protests, Mikal Bridges trends on Twitter in his sleep, and other sports news
- LeBron James says NBA ‘won’t miss’ Donald Trump watching games, Tiger Woods’ PGA Championship run begins, and other sports news
“I think it was absolutely disgusting,” Cannon said after the game. “You got fans booing you for people taking a stand for what they believe in. Millions of other people support this cause and we discussed with every other team and the league what we’re going to do and we’ve got fans booing us in our own stadium. How disgraceful is that? Honestly, for lack of a better word, it pissed me off. ... You can’t even have support form your own fans in your own stadium. It’s baffling to me.”
Many MLS players have kneeled to protest social injustice and police brutality throughout the season, but this was one of the first instances in sports where fans were present since the movement has gained more traction during the return of sports. MLB, WNBA, NBA and NHL have had players protest during the anthem, too, but no fans were in attendance.
Wednesday represents the latest example of what the protest means to people. Some view it as a way of showing what makes America great; a chance to express your beliefs freely. Others view it as a sign of disrespect to the flag and the country.
The match was FC Dallas’ first since March. Cannon said that the league and Nashville were aware of the plans. He initially requested that the anthem not be played, but the players would have kneeled whether it was played or not.
Joe Kelly acted like he wasn’t trying to inflict punishment on the Houston Astros’ batters, but it didn’t take a math teacher to put two and two together to get his reason for doing it.
While he didn’t say it directly, Kelly all-but-confirmed his intent to punish Astros players by stating his dislike for the way they handled the sign-stealing scandal.
“The people who took the fall for what happened is nonsense,” Kelly said on his teammate Ross Stripling’s podcast, Big Swing. “Yes, everyone is involved. But the way that [sign-stealing system] was run over there was not from coaching staff. ... They’re not the head boss in charge of that thing. It’s the players. So now the players get the immunity, and all they do is go snitch like a little [expletive], and they don’t have to get fined, they don’t have to lose games.”
Kelly’s disdain for the situation is similar to many others. No Astros players were suspended or fined despite having large roles in the cheating scheme. At the end of the day, they were the ones hitting the baseballs.
Kelly was originally suspended eight games by MLB for throwing at Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa. After an appeal, it was changed to five games.
In just three seasons, George Kittle has solidified himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He’s recorded at least 80 catches, 1,000 yards and five touchdowns in the last two years.
The 49ers rewarded their star tight end with a five-year, $75 million contract extension, making Kittle the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.
Kittle’s deal completely resets the tight end market. No other tight end is making more than $10.6 million annually. His new deal would put him just outside of the top 10 of wide receiver’s annual pay, for comparison.
Rob Gronkowski, Jared Cook and Hunter Henry will be free agents after this season. Zach Ertz and Travis Kelce’s contracts expire in 2022.
Tight ends are about to get paid more than ever, and Kittle can be the one to thank for that.