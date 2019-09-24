Joe Morganti has played golf at the Pebble Beach Golf Links before, but his return trip this week to the famed layout on the shores of the Pacific Ocean has an entirely new meaning for him.
Morganti, a senior at St. Joseph’s Prep who is a member of The First Tee of Greater Philadelphia, is one of 78 participants in nationwide programs of the organization who have been selected to participate Friday through Sunday in the PURE Insurance Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event that will pair the youths with tour members.
As for his level of excitement in being involved, Morganti, a Havertown resident who has been with The First Tee for five years, described it as “unbearable.”
“I’m so excited for it,” he said. “The weeks go down -- they have a countdown clock on their website and I keep looking at it every day. I’m so happy, I can’t really describe it.”
Contestants will play one day at Pebble Beach and one at nearby Poppy Hills. After a cut, the field will compete on the final day at Pebble Beach.
Morganti earned his spot following an intensive screening process that considers an applicant’s achievements in golf and his or her understanding and application of life skills learned at their First Tee chapters, an organization that helps youths build character through educational programs and uses golf to promote healthy choices.
The applicant must be a member for a minimum of three years, have a handicap of six or better and engage in community service and extracurricular activities. The 78 players selected represent 52 chapters of The First Tee.
William Hyndman V, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia chapter, called Morganti “an exemplary representative for our kids.”
“He’s worked really hard,” Hyndman said. “He’s really developed his game to become an accomplished player over the last few years. I think with perseverance, he’s come up to speed pretty quickly as a great player and as an exceptional young man.”
Morganti, who plays at The First Tee facility at Walnut Lane and at Llanerch Country Club, holds the school record for lowest scoring average in a season. His coach at St. Joseph’s Prep, Christian Patragnoni, called him “the workhorse of our team."
“His work ethic, in terms of his physical and mental preparation, coupled with his rare talent has made him one of the best golfers in the area,” Patragnoni said.
Morganti also spends some time tutoring younger participants in The First Tee at its FDR Park facility.
“I did a little service there, teach and help out with the younger kids,” he said. “It’s just giving back because they’ve helped me grow so much as a golfer and as a person. So it’s just giving back to the community and helping the other kids out.”
Morganti will be accompanied by his parents to California. He and his father, Joseph, played at Pebble Beach two years ago, on a day when they had the first tee time.
“The views, it’s probably one of the coolest places on earth, just looking out over the ocean,” he said. “It’s amazing they could build a golf course on that.”