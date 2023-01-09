The Flyers’ shot at their first five-game win streak since March 2020 disappeared Sunday night when the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped the streak with a 6-2 win.

While the Flyers had some good bursts, the Maple Leafs looked dominant from the first puck drop. They took six straight shots, only one of which was blocked before reaching goalie Carter Hart, and almost scored on several opportunities.

The Flyers settled down, and Noah Cates’ takeaway helped to somewhat even the momentum. But when Calle Jarnkrok scored on a beautifully executed play, it felt like the Flyers should have been down more than 1-0.

After the Maple Leafs went up 2-0, Travis Konecny helped cut the lead to one, giving the Flyers a chance going into the second. The Flyers and Maple Leafs traded goals, with the Flyers’ coming from unlikely source Nicolas Deslauriers, but after that it got out of hand with the Maple Leafs scoring two quick goals.

“We self-destruct the [expletive] out of ourselves,” coach John Tortorella said. “We haven’t got spanked like that in a while, and we deserved it.”

The Flyers were provided plenty of opportunities to close the gap with four power plays. But those provided momentum the wrong way with the Maple Leafs generating almost as many opportunities — and more goals — than the Flyers on their power play. When the Maple Leafs were granted a power play in the third, their second of the game, they increased the lead to 6-2.

It was the first time this season Hart has given up six goals in a game. Hart was made available for less than 10 seconds after the game and did not answer any questions.

Konec-ting on shots

Konecny has his finishing touch back. Staring down Matt Murray from above the left faceoff circle, Konecny sniped one past Murray with a fast flick of his wrist.

It was the Flyers first goal of the game. It was also Konecny’s seventh in six games. He now has a six-game goal streak and 21 goals in 33 games. Coming into the game, he ranked in the league’s top 10 for goals per game and top 20 for points per game. He stayed ranked at 10 for goals per game but jumped Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Hughes, and Mikko Rantanen to No. 14 for points per game.

In addition to his goal, Konecny also had other quality shots and helped create some opportunities for his teammates.

A save, a whiff, and a benching

The game started in utter chaos for the Flyers as they scrambled to survive the Maple Leafs’ onslaught. Toronto would have scored immediately if not for Tony DeAngelo, who stepped in and helped Hart make a save.

But DeAngelo neutralized his good play 17 minutes later. With the puck on his stick in front of his net, he tried to pass it up the ice. Instead, he whiffed, and Pontus Holmberg jumped on his mistake. Holmberg passed it across the net to Zach Aston-Reese, who easily scored.

DeAngelo did not play the rest of the first period. He went out for 32 seconds in the second and turned it over. He never returned to the ice at five-on-five or on the power play, despite his big contribution on the power play last game.

While assistant coach Brad Shaw usually determines the defensemen’s ice times, Tortorella said he made the decision to bench him. He declined to explain his decision. DeAngelo also declined to get into it, although he said no player ever agrees with getting benched. He admitted to having a bad game, as well.

“I don’t think I did one good thing in the first period,” DeAngelo said.

Up, down, and sideways

No matter the situation, the Maple Leafs found ways to score. Whether they were up a man or down a man, in front of the net or beside the net, they found ways past Hart.

The first was scored on a perfectly placed cross-ice pass from Mitchell Marner to Jarnkrok, who was to the right of the net. Then, Aston-Reese scored on a rebound in front of the net. Conor Timmins switched it up with a shot from above the right faceoff circle. Timothy Liljegren gave Hart little time to react with a one-timer off the faceoff for a short-handed goal. John Tavares scored from mid-range, and then Auston Matthews scored on the power play, just to mix it up a little.

The Flyers didn’t have any such luck. They couldn’t get anything going on the power play. On the penalty kill, they created some short-handed opportunities, but they couldn’t convert. They were able to generate just as many shots and just as many good opportunities, but they couldn’t beat Murray.

What’s next

The Flyers play the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at 7 p.m. in Buffalo. The game was moved from March 4 after the Sabres’ Dec. 23rd game against the Tampa Bay Lightning was postponed to March 4. “It’s good we play another game in a few hours,” Tortorella said.