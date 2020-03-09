The Flyers, like all National Hockey League teams, will close locker rooms to the media because of health concerns, the league said Monday in a joint statement released by the NHL, Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, and Major League Soccer.
The leagues’ concerns are because of the coronavirus.
The media will have access to players and coaches in a designated area. Media members will have access in these areas when covering the Flyers and Boston Bruins after their practice Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center and after their game later that night.
“We will abide by whatever the league says,” said Zack Hill, the Flyers’ long-time public-relations director.
In the joint news release, the pro sports leagues said the decision to close locker rooms to the media was made after consultation with infectious-disease and public-health experts. It said all locker rooms and clubhouses will be open “only to players and essential employees of teams” until further notice.