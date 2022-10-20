The Flyers unveiled their new Adidas “Reverse Retro” ADIZERO jerseys for the 2022-2023 season on Wednesday, and fans nostalgic about the “Broad Street Bullies” teams of old will approve.

The new sweaters, which are primarily white but feature black shoulders, orange wrists, and other burnt orange accents, pay homage to the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion teams of 1974 and 1975.

On the jerseys, the traditional Flyers crest is surrounded by white trim but also features a thin black outline to match the original worn only in 1974. The nameplates are stitched in white, as are the shoulder numbers, while the number on the back of the jersey is black. The orange accents throughout the jersey are an ode to the Flyers teams of the 1990′s.

This is the second edition of the Reverse Retro series collaboration between Adidas and the NHL. The initial Flyers Reverse Retro jersey was worn during the 2020-21 season and was orange with black shoulders and white sleeves. Last season, amid the pandemic, there was no Reverse Retro series.

“It’s fun to wear a new jersey, and I thought the pants were a nice addition so I’m excited to get wearing them,” said Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim in a team release. “I always like a white jersey and think ours looks really sharp and that they did a nice job in designing the whole look.”

The Flyers will wear this year’s Reverse Retro jersey eight times, the first of which will be Nov. 8 against the St. Louis Blues. They will also notably wear them against the rival Pittsburgh Penguins on the day after Thanksgiving.

The infamous Cooperalls of the early 1980s are also making a return, as the Flyers will wear them for warmups only for the eight games they will don the Reverse Retro jerseys. Worn during the 1982 and 1983 seasons, the full-length black pants featuring an orange stripe down the legs were an iconic NHL fashion choice at the time.

The Reverse Retro jerseys are available now for pre-sale at shop.wfcphilly.com. Beginning Nov. 15, the jerseys, along with a broader selection of merchandise, will be available online and for sale at the Wells Fargo Center.

All 32 NHL teams released their Reverse Retro jerseys on Thursday. The complete collection can be seen below.