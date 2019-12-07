Fran Brown who returned for his second stint as an assistant football coach at Temple, is leaving to be an assistant coach at Rutgers.
The Knightreport.net reported that Brown was expected to make the move to Rutgers.
In a phone interview with The Inquirer, Brown confirmed the report.
“I am going to go, I just got all the stuff finished,” Brown said.
Brown will be joining Greg Schiano, who was recently hired for his second stint at head coach at Rutgers.
“I am so excited to be working for Greg Schiano,” he said. “I am from New Jersey, he is from New Jersey, we are similar. I am a younger version of him.”
Brown, 37, said he sent in his resignation to Temple on Saturday.
This past season Brown served as co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach for the Owls.
Brown originally coached corner backs at Temple for four seasons. After the 2016 season he became an assistant head coach/cornerbacks coach for two seasons at Baylor before returning to Temple in January.
When asked what his duties will be at Rutgers, Brown said, “I will know more when I get up there.”
A former star quarterback-defensive back at Camden, Brown then played at Western Carolina University, where he eventually became an all-conference selection on defense.
Brown is known as an outstanding recruiter, something that Rutgers needs in hopes of rebuilding the program.
There won’t be a long wait for a reunion for Brown since Rutgers will visit Temple on Sept. 19.