Gabby Thomas calls out heckler after Philly event. Grand Slam Track is investigating the ‘despicable behavior.’

After competing in the Grand Slam Track meet in Philadelphia over the weekend, three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas revealed she was verbally abused and followed by a heckler and online gambler during the meet.

“This grown man followed me around the track as I took pictures and signed autographs for fans (mostly children) shouting personal insults — anybody who enables him online is gross,” Thomas wrote on X on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the man posted a first-person video of himself insulting Thomas as she prepared to start a race during this weekend’s event at Franklin Field. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden defeated the 200-meter gold medalist Thomas in both the 200 meters on Saturday and the 100 meters on Sunday.

Advertisement

After the meet, the man posted screenshots of a bet slip — revealing that he won over $2,000 on two separate parlays, which both included a win from Jefferson-Wooden in the women’s 100.

“I made Gabby lose by heckling her. And it made my parlay win,” he wrote on X in reply to a post from Thomas lamenting her loss.

Grand Slam Track said it is investigating the incident and working to identify the man.

“Grand Slam Track is conducting a full investigation into the reprehensible behavior captured on video,” they said in a statement to The Inquirer. “We are working to identify the individual involved and will take appropriate action as necessary. We will implement additional safeguards to help prevent incidents like this in the future. Let us be clear, despicable behavior like this will not be tolerated.”

Despite the incident, Thomas said the rest of the fans were great.

“Overall the fans and spectators at this meet were the absolute best!! I had so much fun meeting them,” Thomas wrote on X.

On social media, fans weren’t happy about the actions of the heckler.

“That is not OK,” one commenter wrote. “Do better … following around heckling is not decorum at a track meet … Especially in today’s atmosphere … luckily her peeps weren’t there, he crossed lines. Don’t do that again. Please root [for] your [favorite]. Keep it respectful.”

Grand Slam Track’s next event is scheduled for June 28-29 at Drake Stadium in Los Angeles.