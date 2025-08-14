Chester County’s Glenmoore Eagle opens with Sioux Falls in the Little League World Series. Here’s how to watch.

Chester County’s Glenmoore Eagle team will get its turn in the spotlight when it plays at 7 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Little League World Series against Sioux Falls of South Dakota, the Midwest Region winner, in South Williamsport, Pa.

The game will be telecast on ESPN.

Advertisement

“We come from a super tiny Little League, so this isn’t anything any teams in the past have really come close to,” team manager Mike Shaw last week told a newspaper in Connecticut, where the Mid-Atlantic Region champion was crowned. “So to see this group do it, I’ve had them and the other two coaches with me have had them since these guys were 7 years old. It’s been a long ride, lots of victories, and we talked about this for years.

“You always want to get here, but you don’t know if you will and these guys did it. They put in all the hard work, and their dreams come true.”

» READ MORE: Chester County’s Glenmoore Eagle team advances to Little League World Series

The team from Uwchlan Township secured its spot in Williamsport after defeating Maryland’s Germantown team, 7-1 — becoming the third consecutive Philly-area team to win the region, following Council Rock Newtown (2024) and Media (2023).

Now it will look to make it farther than both teams, who were eliminated in the third and second rounds, respectively. Here’s what to know ahead of Thursday’s game.

Who are their opponents?

Glenmoore Eagle will open against Sioux Falls, which is making its fourth appearance representing the Midwest Region.

Sioux Falls secured its spot with a 6-0 shutout against Fargo, N.D., in the regional final, avenging its only loss of the regional tournament and finishing with a 4-1 record. Sioux Falls head coach Ryan Vavruska believes the loss was necessary to spark a fire under his team.

“It was probably the best thing that could have happened to us because we hadn’t lost the game with this team together,” Vavruska told Keloland Media Group. “So their perseverance, getting us back to that championship game, says a lot about the team that we have.”

The Little League World Series is a double-elimination format. If Glenmoore Eagle win, they will face the winner of the game between Honolulu and Fairfield (Conn.) on Monday at 7 p.m. With a loss, Glenmoore Eagle will face Clarendon Hills (Ill.), on Saturday at 7 p.m. Clarendon Hills lost its opening game on Wednesday, against Summerlin South (Nevada).

ESPN will televise every Little League World Series game until both the International final and the United States final on Aug. 23, which will be on 6abc.