Chester County’s Glenmoore Eagle drops Little League World Series opening game, will face elimination

The Glenmoore Eagle Little League team is one loss away from having their trip to Williamsport cut short after a 2-0 shutout loss to Midwest Regional winner Sioux Falls from South Dakota in the first round of the Little League World Series.

The team from Uwchlan Township secured their spot to South Williamsport after winning in the Mid-Atlantic regional last week. However, their offense did not hold up against Sioux Falls.

The team struggled against Sioux Falls left-handed pitcher Maxen Snoozy, who finished the night with 11 strikeouts. Twelve of Snoozy’s last 13 pitches were strikes.

The only hit of the game for Glenmoore Eagle was by Ethan Herbein, who singled in the first inning.

Meanwhile, Devin Aukes got things started for Sioux Falls in the first, hitting a single, then scoring the first run of the game on Camden Tycz’s hit to left field. Tycz came around to score on a hit from Kenson Henderson, giving Sioux Falls a 2-0 lead.

South Dakota held that lead for the rest of the night as Snoozy continued his dominance.

“It was so special, our team wants it so bad,” Snoozy said on the ESPN broadcast. “We just tried our hardest, we did whatever we could and we did our best.”

Because of the Little League World Series double-elimination format, Glenmoore Eagle will compete against Clarendon Hills (Ill.) on Saturday at 7 p.m. Clarendon Hills lost their opening game on Wednesday against Summerlin South (Nevada).