Zach Barbin of Elkton, Md., prevailed Wednesday in a four-hole aggregate-score playoff over Jeff Osberg and Gregor Orlando to win the 118th Patterson Cup at the 1912 Club in Plymouth Meeting, becoming the first player in 25 years to win the Philadelphia Amateur and the Patterson Cup in the same year.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Barbin, 21, who is entering his senior year at Liberty University. “Going into the day, I wasn’t really thinking about winning both of them. It’s a tremendous honor. I’m extremely blessed to be able to play in both events and win both events. It’s crazy, actually.”
The 36-hole tournament was reduced to 18 after Tuesday’s first day, scheduled to be played at the ACE Club, was rained out.
Barbin bogeyed the last hole of regulation to fall back into a tie at 3-under-par 67 along with Osberg, a six-time Golf Association of Philadelphia major champion from Pine Valley, and Orlando, a Philadelphia Cricket Club member and winner of the 2017 Philadelphia Amateur. Osberg also bogeyed No. 18.
Barbin trailed Osberg by one stroke after the first two playoff holes but sank a 35-foot birdie putt at No. 10, the third playoff hole, to tie. He hit his approach shot to 25 feet at the 18th, but needed to make a 5-foot comeback putt for the par.
Osberg needed a 3-foot par putt to extend the playoff but lipped out.
“It’s kind of a shame because we were all playing really well,” Barbin said. “It was a really fun playoff and you don’t really want to necessarily win that way, with someone making a mistake on the last hole. You want somebody to beat the other person.”
Barbin scored 15 in the playoff, with Osberg carding 16 and Orlando 17.
James Kania Sr. was the last player to win the Philadelphia Amateur and the Patterson Cup in the same year, achieving the double in 1995.
Barbin and Osberg tied for first place for the Silver Cross, the competition that combines the scores of Philadelphia Amateur qualifying and the Patterson Cup. Each finished at 137, and an 18-hole playoff will be held on a date and course to be determined.
Phoebe Brinker of Wilmington, who is entering her freshman year at Duke, shot an even-par 72 and tied for second place in qualifying for the U.S. Women’s Amateur in Rockville, Md. Her 36-hole score of 142 allowed her to advance to the 64-player field for match play beginning Thursday.
The cut for match play was at 6-over 150. Brynn Walker of St. Davids fired a 77 for a 153 total, Jackie Rogowicz of Yardley had a 76 for 154 and Meghan Stasi, a former Voorhees resident, shot an 80 for 161.