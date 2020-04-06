The major governing organizations for golf in the United States announced Monday a plethora of changes in their schedules compelled by the coronavirus pandemic, including new dates for the Masters, the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship.
The Masters, which was to have been played this week, moves from being the first major on the calendar to the last, rescheduled for Nov. 12-15 at Augusta National Golf Club.
The U.S. Open was set back from its normal date on Father’s Day weekend to Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y. The postponement of the Open was first announced Monday.
The PGA Championship becomes the first major on the 2020 calendar, sliding in to the Aug. 6-9 spot vacated by the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics and the women’s golf competition. The PGA of America also announced that the Ryder Cup would be contested on its original dates, Sept. 25-27.
Regarding the British Open, the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews said Monday the championship would not be played this season. England’s Royal St. George’s, the host club for this year’s event, will fulfill that role next year. St. Andrews will stage the 150th Open Championship in 2022, one year later than scheduled.
The PGA Tour said its last four tournaments, including the three FedExCup playoff events, would be set back one week. The final day of the season-ending Tour Championship will be Labor Day, Sept. 7, eight days later than scheduled.
Tour officials said they would look at dates vacated by postponements of the U.S. Open, the British Open and the Olympic men’s competition to reschedule events that were already postponed.
The U.S. Golf Association also announced the cancellations of the U.S. Senior Open, scheduled for June 25-28 in Newport, R.I., and the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, set for July 9-12 in Fairfield, Conn.