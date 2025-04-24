A new PGA Champions Tour event will be held annually in Lehigh Valley

The Philadelphia area is getting two massive PGA Tour events in the next two years — May’s Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club in Flourtown and the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club.

Come September 2026, it’s the Lehigh Valley’s turn to host a PGA event of its own — this one on the PGA Tour Champions, for golfers over 50.

The new Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic will be an annual three-round event, held every September at the Lehigh Country Club in Allentown. It will feature a field of 78 Champions players, including major championship winners like Stewart Cink, Ernie Els, Pádraig Harrington, and Bernhard Langer.

The tournament will benefit local charitable organizations. The primary beneficiaries for the first year will be Valley Youth House and the Eagles Autism Foundation.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jefferson Health and bring PGA Tour Champions golf to the Lehigh Valley,” PGA Tour Champions president Miller Brady said in a statement.

“Golf legends and World Golf Hall of Fame members will have an exceptional week of competition at a first-rate golf course in Lehigh Country Club. We’re excited to bring local golf enthusiasts an unforgettable experience and look forward to making a lasting, positive impact on the community for years to come.”