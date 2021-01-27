Comparison: Baseball-Reference says Howard’s career closely aligns with Prince Fielder and Mo Vaughn, two slugging first basemen who were stars of their era but not quite Hall of Famers. Vaughn averaged 37.8 homers per season from 1995 to 2000 and finished his career with 328, 54 fewer than Howard. His career WAR is 27.1, which is well below the average for a Hall of Fame first baseman. Vaughn was on the ballot for the first time in 2009, received six votes, and was dropped off. Fielder, who is expected to join Howard next year on the ballot as first timers, finished his career with 319 homers after averaging 38.3 homers per season from 2007 to 2012. All three sluggers had incredible peaks that were unable to be sustained into Hall of Fame careers.