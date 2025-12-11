The Wings’ clinic with Harlem Lacrosse gave middle schoolers an opportunity to learn from professionals

As Harlem Lacrosse Philadelphia wrapped up its clinic hosted by the Philadelphia Wings on Wednesday for middle school players, forward Eric Fannell wanted to end it on a high note. The session consisted of passing, fielding ground balls, and shooting drills led by Fannell and forward Brennan O’Neill.

To end the day, Fannell and O’Neill had the attendees line up to take shots in the corner of the net. Each player took turns trying to perfectly place their shot. Some failed while others succeeded.

One middle schooler participating in the clinic made a shot that rang off the top left corner and echoed. The players swarmed their teammate as he yelled “I’m the king.”

“It was amazing to see the kids smile,” Fannell said. “​Amazing to see the teammates cheer for [each other]. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s about.”

Harlem Lacrosse, a nonprofit organization that helps under-resourced communities, began in Harlem, N.Y., in 2011. It has since grown to 39 programs for middle and high schoolers, and has visited cities including Boston, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. Philadelphia gained a chapter in 2017, which now has six programs.

The Wings, Philly’s professional lacrosse team, partnered with Harlem Lacrosse three years ago. The partnership allows crossover clinics and gives Philly’s youth a chance to meet players at the pinnacle of the sport.

“You can start [participating in] the program beginning in sixth grade,” said Anita Roberson, Harlem Lacrosse Philadelphia’s executive director. “So we have some kids here who have participated in sixth, seventh, and eighth [grade], but we also have some kids where this is one of their first experiences and are a brand new lacrosse player, and to meet a professional, someone who gets paid to play the game at that level, I think it’s pretty exciting.”

Harlem Lacrosse middle schoolers were coached by two of the top lacrosse players in the sport. Fannell and O’Neill also gave the players pointers. If a player did something well, they would congratulate them. If there was a mistake, they would correct it.

Fannell signed with the Wings in the offseason after three seasons with the Halifax Thunderbirds. The 31-year old wanted to give back to the community, so when the Wings asked if he was on board for the clinic, the answer was simple: yes.

“The more they have fun, the more they’re going to pick their stick up at home,” Fannell said. “They’re going to go home and play wall ball, call their friends and play pass because they had fun.”

The Harlem Lacrosse coaches also participated in the fun. During drills, some coaches would join in, passing and catching with the middle schoolers.

The clinic was hosted ahead of the Wings’ home opener against the Colorado Monmouth at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday. Ahead of their matchup, the Wings will present Harlem Lacrosse with a $10,000 grant that will go toward the program. Philly’s Harlem Lacrosse program will be in attendance as Roberson and players accept the check on the field.

With the funds, Roberson plans to continue to grow the program that has been on the rise in recent years. Harlem Lacrosse has an initiative to introduce Black youth to lacrosse.

“I grew up in the Philadelphia area, I was one of a few Black students who was exposed to the sport,” Roberson said. “I went to school in a suburb that actually had it. Had I lived five minutes away across the street, I would not have ever had access to the sport. But the thing I think that was critical for me is that sports, in my own personal life, was a means of transformation.

“So I think for kids that come from backgrounds that may not be considered traditional or just kids in general, because there’s a lot of threats and things that kids have to deal with these days, a sport can be just such a viable mechanism for them to find safety, both emotional and physical safety.”