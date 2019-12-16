Former Daily News sports writer Bernard Fernandez has been named to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in the Observers category.
Fernandez spent 28 years of his career with the Daily News and much of it covering big events in boxing, including the huge upset by James “Buster” Douglas over Mike Tyson in the heavyweight title fight in Tokyo in 1990.
Thomas Hauser, a well-known boxing author, will join Fernandez in the Hall, as well as Philly boxing legend Bernard Hopkins, Shane Mosley and Juan Manuel Marquez, among others.
"Boxing is primarily about fights and fighters, but sometimes it also is about fights and writers,” Fernandez said. “Some of the giants of my profession who preceded me as an inductee are people I have admired for many years. For me to take my place in their company is very humbling."
The newcomers will be enshrined June 14 as part of four days of IBHOF ceremonies in Canastota, N.Y.