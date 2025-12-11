The next stop for South Jersey’s Isabeau Levito and other Olympic figure skating hopefuls: Philadelphia

As the 2024 world silver medalist and the 2023 U.S. champion, South Jersey figure skater Isabeau Levito competes and performs across the country and the globe.

But this weekend, Levito, 18, has an easy commute to the show she is skating in.

American Gold Live! — Holiday Ice Spectacular will be at the Class of 1923 Ice Rink on Penn’s campus and features 2026 Olympic hopefuls Levito, Ilia Malinin, and Alysa Liu. Brian Boitano, the 1988 Olympic champion, is hosting the show.

Levito, Malinin, and Liu will compete at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships from Jan. 4-11 in St. Louis, Mo. Results there will be part of the equation to determine the Olympic team. All three are well on their way to qualifying.

This weekend’s show is a particularly good opportunity for Levito.

“I was very happy to hear that it was in Philly when I was asked if I wanted to do the show,” said Levito, who lives and trains in Mount Laurel. “I don’t want to go to the airport.”

But she’s also eager to get up and go.

“I get a little antsy when I’m home for too long,” she said. “I’m used to every month or so I have a competition or something, having to travel.”

This year she had an unexpected break, as the first alternate to last weekend’s Grand Prix Final in Japan.

“I’ve been home for, like, five weeks,” she said. “I don’t know what to do with myself.”

So she’s eager to perform. One of her numbers in the show will be this year’s short program, to a medley of music from Sophia Loren movies. (Her long program is to music from Cinema Paradiso. This season’s competitive programs are a nod to Italy, where the Olympics will be in her mother’s hometown of Milan.)

“I haven’t competed since [the] beginning of November,” Levito said, ”so it’ll be kind a way to [get it out there]. But also, I like that program.”

She’ll also be skating a new holiday program to Jackie Evancho’s “Believe.”

Shows allow skaters to put aside the rules of competition and play up their favorite elements.

Liu, 20, of Oakland, Calif., enjoys executing spins that are not allowed in competition, doing very fast rotations, and trying new positions.

“We all have the same [spins] now,” Liu said, “because of the rules and how to get the levels. It’s so strange and we don’t really have as much creativity. There are so many other spins that we can do.”

Levito said she enjoys making the most out of her illusion spin, in which a skater alternates between spinning upright and with their head down toward the ice and a leg in the air. In shows, she’ll hold it for as long as she can, which would not be allowed in a competition. But it is a crowd pleaser.

“I remember Philly audiences being really into skating and really good,” Boitano said. “So I think it’s going to be fun. You’re going to see them unplugged and having a good time before they gear up to go to the Olympic trials [aka the U.S. Figure Skating Championships] in St. Louis and then to the Olympics in Milan.”

Malinin, 21, from Vienna, Va., is known as the Quad God, and competes in the most difficult program in skating today. He won his third Grand Prix Final in Japan last weekend while completing all seven quadruple jumps in his freestyle program.

For shows, though, he often skates something he choreographs for himself. He also likes to explore a different side to his skating.

“In shows, I really love to express myself more and be a little more creative and artsy with my programs,” Malinin said. “Whether that be cool, interesting choreography, or even some cool backflips or those kind of tricks.”

As for competition, Malinin is planning to maintain his difficulty throughout the season — and then maybe raise it even further.

He planned all seven quads last season, “but now I think I really want it to be something that I can repeat and do consistently, especially this at the Olympics. I think it would be another kind of record.”

“A lot of behind-the-scenes [planning and training] is definitely going to be the quints [quintuple jumps, which have never been done],” he said. “I think I want to get that done after the Olympics, for sure.”

For Levito, this year’s elements are set in stone. But she’ll be back after the Olympics and hopes to step up her game as well.

“I’m really excited for next season,” she said, “because I’m going to start finally working on things that I’ve really been wanting to work on, but I’m too scared to get injured.

“When I was 14, I was working on quad toe [loop]. I seriously had it, like I would land it in practice. But then I got a stress reaction in my shin before the Junior Grand Prix Final, and I couldn’t do the final.

“I already know I can do [the jump], so why can’t I do it now?”

Liu competed a triple axel and quadruple lutz when she was a young teenager. When COVID hit, she came to Newark, Del., to train, and she had the whole rink to herself.

“I loved Delaware,” she said. “That was my first break day in my life. Before that, I skated every single day. Delaware was this utopia for me. There was no coach. I would lay on the ice and blast the music.”

Liu retired from skating after the 2020 Olympics and went to college. Then she realized she missed it. So she came back last year with a new love for the sport and a new attitude.

“If [Alysa] learns a triple axel the day before the Olympics, she’ll land it in the Olympics,” Boitano said.

Liu said she probably would put it in her program that quickly.

“I’m not afraid of failure,” she said. “I invite failure. Skating is my parkour.”

American Gold Live! — Holiday Ice Spectacular. 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday. Penn Class of 1923 Ice Rink. $96.62-$292.31. americangoldlive.com