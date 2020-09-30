A caddie scheduled to work at this week’s ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, N.J., has tested positive for COVID-19, and his player, Jaclyn Lee, has withdrawn from the tournament because of close contact with him, the LPGA announced Tuesday.
The caddie, who was not identified, underwent testing Monday and has begun a 10-day quarantine.
Lee, 23, a second-year tour player from Canada who played at Ohio State, will be in quarantine for 14 days. She and her caddie are working with the tour and local health officials on contact tracing.