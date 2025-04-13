Philly’s Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he’s the ‘best fighter in the world.’ He looked like it on Saturday night.

ATLANTIC CITY — Eddie Hearn leaped from his ringside seat, clapping his hands and pumping his fists as if he was a rowdy fan at Boardwalk Hall on Saturday night and not one of boxing’s premier power brokers.

Hearn invested 12 months ago in Philadelphia boxer Jaron “Boots” Ennis, believing he signed a fighter who could become one of the sport’s pound-for-pound kings.

But Ennis’ first two fights with Hearn at ringside were not enough to make that promise feel tangible. On Saturday night, Ennis finally looked the part. And Hearn could not stay seated.

The IBF welterweight champion from Germantown destroyed WBA champion Eimantas Stanionis, leveling him to the canvas near the end of the sixth round with a barrage of left hands. It was the type of punishment to turn a promoter into a fanatic as Hearn ran to Ennis’ corner and pulled on his suit jacket, instructing the fighter to attack Stanionis with more body shots.

Those instructions were not needed as Stanionis’ trainer waived off the fight a few seconds later, giving Ennis a win by stoppage before the seventh round began. It was a statement; a dominant win that moves the needle and the trajectory of Ennis’ career. If Ennis becomes a pound-for-pound king, Saturday’s performance will be the night that propelled him there.

Ennis (34-0, 30 knockouts) said afterward that he’s the “best fighter in the world.” He looked the part against Stanionis, a former Olympian who entered as the No. 2-ranked welterweight and a game opponent.

“The first one was good, the second one was OK,” Hearn said of Ennis’ previous two wins. “I couldn’t get in the ring after and say, ‘This kid is a pound-for-pound great.’ But tonight, I can. You saw it against the best fighter in the division.”

Ennis received buzz for the last few years, as many pegged him to be the heir apparent to Terrance Crawford at 147 pounds after Crawford moved up in weight. But Ennis’ last four wins were uninspiring: two rather dull decisions against the same opponent and two knockouts against overmatched foes.

Ennis needed more than a win on Saturday. He needed a moment. And he seemed to chase it from the opening bell, pressing the action against Stanionis, displaying his wizard-like defense, and then throwing heat-seeking power shots once Stanionis’ nose began to bleed in the fifth round.

“Once I saw that blood, that’s it,” Ennis said.

He rocked Stanionis with a few body shots in the final minute of the sixth round and then fired off four left uppercuts to drop the Lithuanian as Boardwalk Hall became unglued. The hype suddenly felt real.

“I think this puts me on the pound-for-pound list,” Ennis said. “I just needed the right opponent and the right guy. When I get better competition, it’s a better me. Now the world sees that I’m really like that. I’m going to keep saying that ‘I’m the best fighter in the world’ and I’m going to show you.’ I showed everyone.”

Ennis walked to the ring with injured Sixers star Tyrese Maxey, who Ennis said plans to come to his boxing gym during the offseason to train.

“Once he finishes up with his injuries and stuff,” Ennis said. “Hopefully, get him right before next season.”

Ennis said he took less money on Saturday night in order to make the fight as he and Hearn said other opponents refuse to get in the ring with “Boots” unless they’re well compensated. But Ennis said he won’t do that again.

“These other guys will get paid, but they have to show some ambition,” Hearn said. “It’s just ‘Money, money, money.’ What about trying to be No. 1 in the division?”

Hearn said Ennis’ next fight will be at the Wells Fargo Center, where he fought twice last year. It will likely be at 147 pounds, perhaps against undefeated WBO champion Brian Norman, who won by knockout last month in Las Vegas, or WBC champion, Mario Barrios, whose last fight was a draw in November.

Ennis’ goal is to become the undisputed champion at 147 pounds but he has not ruled out a move to 154 pounds.

Norman has called out Ennis and the Philadelphian said after the win that Norman is on a “social-media tour” and “trying to build his name off of me.” Ennis asked those at his press conference what they would do if they made $100,000 for their last fight and then were offered $2 million to fight Ennis? Norman, Ennis said, turned that down and that “shows what he’s really about.”

“It’s probably close to 10 times the biggest payday of Brian Norman’s career to fight Boots Ennis,” Hearn said. “If you don’t want to get in the ring, you might as well retire from the sport. What’s it all about? That kind of payday to fight the very best in the sport and prove yourself as a pound-for-pound great. So stop with Twitter, stop with Instagram. Grow a set of [guts] and come in here with one of the biggest fighters in the sport at the Wells Fargo Center. Let’s make it happen.”

The welterweight division, once boxing’s premier weight class, could soon receive an influx of talent. Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, and Teofimo Lopez are expected to move this year to 147 pounds from the 140-pound junior-welterweight division. There could be more matches to make for Ennis if he remains at welterweight.

“He’s not losing at 147 pounds, he’s not losing at 154, he’s not losing at 160,” Hearn said. “Watch what he does over the next few years. He’s going through all the divisions.”

Hearn found Ennis in the locker room after the win and told him his performance made the promoter’s job more difficult.

His lackluster win in November against Karen Chukhadzhian made it easier to find opponents for Ennis. But now this destruction of Stanionis could keep opponents away. That’s what happens when you bulldoze an opponent who said he was coming in with “all gas and no brakes.”

It was a star-marking performance for a fighter who believes he is the best in the world. For six rounds, it was hard to disagree.

“I’ll beat anyone in the world,” Ennis said. “I’m the best fighter in the world. I’ll keep saying it. These fighters can’t mess with me.”