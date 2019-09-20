Jaron “Boots” Ennis, the undefeated welterweight boxer from Philadelphia, will face Demian Daniel Fernandez on Oct. 5 at the Dort Federal Events Center in Flint, Mich.
Ennis is 23-0 with 21 knockouts, including 13 in a row. In August, Ennis returned from a nine-month layoff because of a contractual dispute with a first-round TKO of Franklin Mamani. He will be fighting on TV — Showtime will televise the bout —for the first time in nearly a year. Fernandez is 12-1 with five knockouts.
“I can’t wait. I love fighting on Showtime,” Ennis said in a phone interview. “The world gets to see my talent each and every time I fight.”
This will be the third time that the 22-year-old Ennis has fought on Showtime. Ennis has never gone beyond the sixth round and has 10 first-round knockouts.
“I try to get in and out, pick up my paycheck and go,” he said, laughing.
Ennis concedes that he doesn’t know much about his opponent but says his father, Derek “Bozy” Ennis, who is his head trainer, will have him prepared by the time the fight takes place.
Ever confident, Ennis hopes that this fight will be a springboard to bigger ones.
“After this fight, I am ready for any and everybody,” said Ennis, who turned pro on April 30, 2016. “I will say bring anybody on. Anybody in the top 15 or a champion, I am ready.”
The featured bout on the card has Flint’s Claressa Shields (9-0, 2 knockouts), the undisputed middleweight world champion, seeking the vacant WBO junior-middleweight title against Ivana Habazin (20-3, 7 knockouts).
In the opening bout of the telecast, undefeated, 25-year-old heavyweight Jermaine Franklin (19-0, 13 knockouts) will face Pavel Sour (11-1, 6 knockouts).