Jeopardy James, the horse with the catchy name, the hot pedigree and the local owners, did not win Thursday’s second race at Delaware Park. But he did finish in the money, holding on for second place and a slight exacta.
It was the first start for Jeopardy James, son of 2004 Breeders’ Cup Sprint winner Speightstown, and named for popular game show champion James Holzhauer, who humorously responded to a tweet prior to the race.
“It’s fun that he knew about it,” said horse owner Roy Jackson. “If he wins a race, I might have to send him a picture.”
Jeopardy James (the horse) went off as the 3-5 favorite. He started on the rail and broke slowly after hitting the gate. He rallied to challenge, but finished two lengths behind The Minit I See U.
Roy and Gretchen Jackson, owners of 2006 Kentucky Derby winner Barbaro, bought Jeopardy James at auction as a yearling. They named him after Holzhauer, the robotic gameshow sensation whose sweeping knowledge and creative tactics mesmerized a nation of Jeopardy! fans for two months.
“Gretchen and I watch Jeopardy! at night when we’re home and we saw him win all the time,” Jackson said. They live in West Grove, Pa., near Kennett Square.
Holzhauer won $2.4 million on the popular gameshow during a 33-day stretch this past April-June. His extraordinary run came to an end when he was defeated by Paoli-native Emma Boettcher.
Upon finding out that Jeopardy James was running on Thursday, Holzhauer tweeted out, “If there’s a competing horse named Emma, I have a hot tip on an exacta.”
Alas, there was no “Emma” in the race or on the DelPark card on Thursday. The exacta of The Minit I See U and Jeopardy James paid just $12.20.
Roy Jackson said it’s too early to speculate whether Jeopardy James is a prospect. All Jackson wants now is for him to rest.
“He’s just a baby,” Jackson said. “He won’t run again for another 4-6 weeks.”