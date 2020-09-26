JB: It does seem, just from watching him play, that he’s lost some confidence. But that’s a tough call to make without actually talking to him and being in that locker room with him every day. But that’s what it looks like from the outside. I do think both he and the coaches are making a mistake, and have been for a while, in not moving him around. They seem so afraid of getting him hurt that they’ve gone away from things like [run-pass options] that were so successful for him and them in the Super Bowl year. It doesn’t mean he has to move around as much as he did early in his career, but certainly more than he has been recently. Those are things that differentiated him from other quarterbacks.