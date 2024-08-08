Joe Hand funeral services set for Tuesday

Funeral services for Joe Hand Sr. will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Road, Holland, Pa. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m.

Hand, a local boxing impresario and closed-circuit TV pioneer, died last week at age 87.

Interment will be private. Donations can be made in Hand’s name to his favorite charities: Joe Hand Boxing Gym, 213 W. Street Road, Feasterville,19053 (joehandgym.com/giving-back) or the Survivors Fund of Philadelphia FOP Lodge #5, 11630 Caroline Road, Philadelphia, 19154 (fop5.org).