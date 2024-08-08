Skip to content
Joe Hand funeral services set for Tuesday

Hand, a local boxing impresario and closed-circuit TV pioneer, died last week at age 87.

Joe Hand Sr. and Joe Hand Jr. in 2019 at their headquarters, Joe Hand Promotions in Feasterville.
    by Staff Reports
Funeral services for Joe Hand Sr. will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Road, Holland, Pa. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m.

Interment will be private. Donations can be made in Hand’s name to his favorite charities: Joe Hand Boxing Gym, 213 W. Street Road, Feasterville,19053 (joehandgym.com/giving-back) or the Survivors Fund of Philadelphia FOP Lodge #5, 11630 Caroline Road, Philadelphia, 19154 (fop5.org).