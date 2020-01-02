Joel Embiid, who has participated in the previous two NBA All-Star Games, is second among frontcourt players in the first returns for fan voting.
Embiid is trailing only Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo among Eastern Conference frontcourt players. Ben Simmons was the only other Sixer in the top 10, listed as sixth among Eastern Conference guards.
Ten starters — three frontcourt players and two guards in each conference — are voted on. The fans account for 50 percent of the vote. Current NBA players and a media panel each account for 25 percent of the vote for starters. The league’s coaches vote for the reserves.
This year’s All-Star Game will be Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.
While the Sixers’ Tobias Harris isn’t among the top 10 frontcourt players in the voting, Boston’s Tacko Fall, who has appeared in three games, is sixth.
Voting began on Christmas Day and will end on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 20, at 11:59 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic were the frontcourt and backcourt leaders in the Western Conference voting.
Here are the top vote-getters so far in the Eastern Conference:
Frontcourt
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee, 1,073,358, 2. Joel Embiid, Sixers, 606,534, 3. Pascal Siakam, Toronto, 544,302, 4. Jimmy Butler, Miami, 431,483, 5. Jayson Tatum, Boston, 364,137, 6. Tacko Fall, Boston, 110, 269, 7. Bam Adebayo, Miami, 104, 086, 8. Gordon Hayward, Boston, 75,420, 9. Andre Drummond, Detroit, 68.076, 10. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana, 67,482.
Guards
1. Trae Young, Atlanta, 443,412, 2. Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn, 432,481, 3. Kemba Walker, Boston, 432,031, 4. Derrick Rose, Detroit, 233,669, 5. Zach LaVine, Chicago, 174,991, 6. Ben Simmons, Sixers, 159,065, 7. Jaylen Brown, Boston, 156, 537, 8, Kyle Lowry, Toronto, 154,139, 9, Bradley Beal, Washington, 149,640, 10. Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn, 94,618.
Embiid, who missed Tuesday’s 115-97 loss at Indiana with left knee soreness, was a full participant in practice Thursday and is not listed on the official NBA injury report for Friday’s game in Houston against the Rockets.
Forward James Ennis (stomach illness) did not participate in practice and was listed as doubtful. Center Kyle O’Quinn (illness) was a limited participant but was not listed on the injury report.
Guard Matisse Thybulle remains out with a right knee sprain and bone bruise. He is expected to be re-evaluated over the weekend, according to a team official.
Houston’s Gerald Green (left foot fracture; and Nene (groin) remain out for the Rockets.
The Sixers recalled Zhaire Smith from their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. He will be with the team for Friday’s game.
Selected 16th overall in the 2018 draft by Phoenix and dealt to the Sixers on draft night, Smith has yet to appear in an NBA game this season.