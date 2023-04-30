Sixers’ Joel Embiid could be named MVP on Tuesday

The overwhelming expectation is 76ers center Joel Embiid will be named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player.

We’ll find out if that’s a reality during Tuesday’s NBA Tip-Off show (7 p.m., TNT) when the hosts are scheduled to announce the award winner. Embiid, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, and Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are the finalists.

» READ MORE: Sixers’ Joel Embiid (knee) is doubtful to play in Game 1 against the Celtics

Embiid finished as runner-up to Jokić in each of the last two seasons. He won his second consecutive scoring title with 33.1 points per game. He was also eighth (10.2) in rebounding and seventh in blocks (1.7).

Embiid is expected to join Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Julius ‘Dr. J,’ Erving, Moses Malone, and Allen Iverson as the only Sixers to win the award.

Jokić was 18th (24.5) in scoring, second (11.8) in rebounds, and third (9.8) in assists during the regular season. He also led the league with 29 triple-doubles. Antetokounmpo was the best player on the league’s best team during the regular season. He was fifth (31.1) in the league in scoring and third (11.8) in rebounds.

Here’s a look at the other winners:

Clutch player of the year: Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox.

Most improved: Utah Jazz power forward Lauri Markkanen.

Sixth man of the year: Boston Celtics point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Defensive player of the year: Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr..

Coach of the year: Sacramento Kings’ Mike Brown.

Rookie of the year: Orlando Magic power forward Paolo Banchero.