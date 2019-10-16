1) Now might be a good time to savor the thought that we have yet to see the best version of Joel Embiid. There were seven minutes left in the second quarter and the fourth-year big man had already scored 18 points, all but six of them coming on a variety of shots from the field. On the Sixers’ third possession, Embiid buried Thon Maker deep underneath the rim, collected a bounce pass from Furkan Korkmaz, took a drop step, and laid in the sort of easy bucket that Brett Brown hopes can come in bunches during the regular season. He was just as deadly when facing up to the basket, hitting four of his six mid-range jumpers, including a trio of pull-ups from 18 feet.