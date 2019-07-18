Once again Calgary Flames five-time all-star left winger Johnny Gaudreau is giving back to the community with the hosting of his fourth annual golf tournament.
The Johnny Gaudreau Scholarship Golf Tournament will take place on Friday July 26 at Ron Jaworski’s Running Deer Golf Club in Pittsgrove, New Jersey.
Proceeds benefit the students of Gloucester Catholic in a scholarship fund. Last year’s tournament attracted approximately 140 golfers. Gaudreau starred for his first three years at Gloucester Catholic. During his senior year he played for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League.
“I am trying to help young kids who can’t afford to go to such a great school like I was able to do,” Gaudreau said in a phone interview.
Gaudreau said each year the tournament seems to get bigger.
“We have had a lot of donations from a lot of great people and sponsors and people have been so generous,” he said. “A lot of people behind the scenes do a great job and they make me look way too good. I would love to name all the names of people who are helping, but it would be a long list.”
For more information, here is the website: https://www.johnnyhockeygolf.com/
Here is also the link to his charity auction. https://e.givesmart.com/events/dej/
A former star at Gloucester Catholic, Gadreau, who turns 26 on Aug. 13, has been an all-star in each of his five full NHL seasons. This past year he has his best scoring output with 36 goals and 63 assists for 99 points.