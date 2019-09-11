Broadcast journalist Andrea Kremer is the Association for Women in Sports Media’s 2020 recipient of the Mary Garber Pioneer Award.
More than 30 years since working as a local sports editor in Ardmore, Kremer was also recently honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame and recognized as one of the top 10 female sportscasters of all time.
Kremer, a Philadelphia native who graduated from Friends Select School and the University of Pennsylvania, will be recognized during AWSM’s annual convention, set for July 30-Aug. 2 at the Fairmont Dallas. The Pioneer Award, AWSM’s highest honor, has been given annually since 1999 to individuals who have distinguished themselves in the sports media field while reflecting and advancing the values and mission of AWSM. The award was named in 2006 for Garber, one of the industry’s original pioneers. Kremer is a longtime AWSM member.
“I’m profoundly honored to be selected as AWSM’s 2020 Mary Garber Pioneer Award recipient. Although I’m chafing a bit at the moniker of ‘pioneer,’ just looking at the recipient list of the women before me is quite humbling,” Kremer said in a statement. “The AWSM convention is always a tremendous educational and networking experience, and I can’t wait to catch up with old friends and meet the next generation of female sports journalists as well.”
Kremer is an NFL game analyst for Amazon Prime’s “Thursday Night Football,” correspondent for HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” NFL Network chief correspondent and Boston University professor.
Last year, Kremer won the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, which recognizes “longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football.”
Kremer joined NFL Films as its first female producer in 1984, then became ESPN’s first female correspondent five years later. She’s won multiple Emmys and other awards during her wide- ranging career, which has included covering more than 25 Super Bowls, the Olympics and NBA, NHL and MLB playoff games.