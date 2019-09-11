Kremer, a Philadelphia native who graduated from Friends Select School and the University of Pennsylvania, will be recognized during AWSM’s annual convention, set for July 30-Aug. 2 at the Fairmont Dallas. The Pioneer Award, AWSM’s highest honor, has been given annually since 1999 to individuals who have distinguished themselves in the sports media field while reflecting and advancing the values and mission of AWSM. The award was named in 2006 for Garber, one of the industry’s original pioneers. Kremer is a longtime AWSM member.