For those in search of clarity with Penn State’s running-back rotation after the bye week, you’re out of luck. When the Nittany Lions take on Maryland in College Park on Friday night, the same four running backs will get their chance.
“We’re going to play all four of those guys until somebody really separates themselves from the group,” coach James Franklin said Tuesday. “We’re comfortable playing with all four because we think all four can play, and the only way that would change is if somebody just makes it clearly obvious to everybody that they are the guy, and right now, we feel like we’ve got four guys that we can play with and win with.”
The last time out — in Penn State’s 17-10 win over Pitt — each of the four running backs showed flashes of what he can do, but in the end, not a whole lot was been learned.
Journey Brown had his 85-yard run. Ricky Slade had his 40-yard catch-and-run over the middle. Noah Cain had his six-carry, 40-yard drive. Devyn Ford found the end zone for the second time in his first three games.
In total, the four running backs totaled 162 yards on the ground on 25 carries — an average of 6.48 yards per carry. On the surface, a good day.
But take away Brown’s 85-yard run and the average yards per carry drop to 3.2.
“We have confidence in all four backs, and they all did some really good things,” Franklin said after Saturday’s game. “Journey with over 100 yards. I think about Ricky Slade on the big pass play with the angle route. Obviously, Noah Cain as well. A bunch of guys doing some really good things for us.”
Franklin explained that the offensive coaching staff, mainly running-backs coach JaJuan Seider, decide on a rotation in the days leading up to the game. For the most part, the rotation has gone according to this plan: Brown and Slade split the majority of the carries, and Cain and Ford are inserted for a drive or two in each half.
“Coach Seider does a really good job doing the rotations,” Brown said. “Once one of us comes out, we talk about what we see on the field so everyone understands. If [the defense] switches something up, we’ll talk about it and fix anything we need to fix.”
So far, there hasn’t been too much deviation from that plan. But Cain’s impressive drive in the third quarter that was capped off by his 13-yard touchdown run might alter the rotation going forward.
“I’ve told you guys before, [Cain] is not going to do a whole lot that blows you away. He’s just so productive,” Franklin said. “He’s going to get a four-yard run and fall for six. He’s going to get a three-yard run and fall for five. That was one of the things that on the headset right after, on that last drive, we probably should have subbed him in because that would have been a good situation for his style of running.”
Franklin’s answer leaves the door open that the running-back rotation could become one that changes in-game based on situations, rather than one that has a set plan heading into each game.
Through three games, the four backs are already showing what their best skills are. Slade appears to be the best pass-catcher, Brown and Ford have the most potential to break off big runs, and Cain has been a really consistent runner.
“The more you do it, the better you get at it,” Seider said about forming the rotation each week. “It’s been difficult for all of us. I think we’re starting to get into a groove where we see this thing taking off.”
