WASHINGTON - J.T. Realmuto’s season is over.
The Phillies catcher will most likely have surgery Friday to repair the meniscus in his right knee, manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday. The ironman catcher hasn’t played since last Sunday night, when he felt a “pop” in the back of his knee while running out a double-play grounder in the fifth inning of a loss in Cleveland.
The surgery is considered minor and similar to a procedure that pitcher Jake Arrieta underwent in January, according to Kapler. Arrieta was ready for the start of spring training. Realmuto returned to Philadelphia on Wednesday to be seen by a doctor.
Realmuto had an as-advertised first season with the Phillies. He batted .275 with 25 homers and an .820 on-base plus slugging percentage and set a single-season club record for a catcher with 36 doubles. His .493 slugging percentage was a career-high.
Despite missing the final week of the season, Realmuto will lead all major-league catchers in starts (130) and innings (1,139 1/3).